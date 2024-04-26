Former APMC director arrested in 7.6cr toilet contract scam

NAVI MUMBAI: In a major development in the ongoing investigation of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) toilet contract scam, the Navi Mumbai crime branch arrests former APMC director Sanjay Pansare, 63, and a clerk, Shivnath Wagh, on Thursday. The arrest is in the case of ₹7.61 crore contract fraud in the maintenance and upkeep of 11 toilets in the APMC market area. HT Image

Pansare is alleged to have permitted the reduction of the monthly rent from ₹61,000 to ₹8000 to be levied from the contractor hired to run and operate the toilets.

The scam came to the limelight when an FIR was filed by the special account inspector and sub-registrar of co-operative societies, Bhagwan Botre, 54, on November 11, 2023. In the complaint given by Botre, it was alleged that the contract for maintenance of the 11 toilets in the market premises from 2005 to 2017 was given without following any protocols or inviting tenders.

“We are investigating the case further and are yet to ascertain the role of each accused in the case. Prima Facie, it appears that the accused collectively without following the protocol, assigned a company to maintain and manage the toilets for public use in the market,” Ajay Landge, assistant commissioner of police (crime branch), said.

According to police, eight more accused are wanted in this case. It is alleged that the accused had chosen a particular company and passed the tender for their own profit thereby making a loss of ₹7.61 crore to the APMC.

Previously arrested accused are Suresh Maru, 46, contractor in this case, Manesh Vishwanath Patil, 44, transporter and water supplier, and APMC sanitation inspector Sidram Nagorao Katdhond, 57, who were arrested in November and December.

Only Shashikant Shinde has availed Anticipatory Bail from the High Court. The Belapur Court rejected the application for anticipatory bail from the remaining 7 On April 22, and police are on the lookout for them. The former director and Wagh both have been remanded to police custody till Friday.