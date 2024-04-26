 Former APMC director arrested in ₹7.6cr toilet contract scam | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former APMC director arrested in 7.6cr toilet contract scam

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 26, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Former APMC director and clerk arrested by Navi Mumbai crime branch in ₹7.61 crore toilet contract fraud. 8 more accused wanted in the case.

NAVI MUMBAI: In a major development in the ongoing investigation of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) toilet contract scam, the Navi Mumbai crime branch arrests former APMC director Sanjay Pansare, 63, and a clerk, Shivnath Wagh, on Thursday. The arrest is in the case of 7.61 crore contract fraud in the maintenance and upkeep of 11 toilets in the APMC market area.

HT Image
HT Image

Pansare is alleged to have permitted the reduction of the monthly rent from 61,000 to 8000 to be levied from the contractor hired to run and operate the toilets.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The scam came to the limelight when an FIR was filed by the special account inspector and sub-registrar of co-operative societies, Bhagwan Botre, 54, on November 11, 2023. In the complaint given by Botre, it was alleged that the contract for maintenance of the 11 toilets in the market premises from 2005 to 2017 was given without following any protocols or inviting tenders.

“We are investigating the case further and are yet to ascertain the role of each accused in the case. Prima Facie, it appears that the accused collectively without following the protocol, assigned a company to maintain and manage the toilets for public use in the market,” Ajay Landge, assistant commissioner of police (crime branch), said.

According to police, eight more accused are wanted in this case. It is alleged that the accused had chosen a particular company and passed the tender for their own profit thereby making a loss of 7.61 crore to the APMC.

Previously arrested accused are Suresh Maru, 46, contractor in this case, Manesh Vishwanath Patil, 44, transporter and water supplier, and APMC sanitation inspector Sidram Nagorao Katdhond, 57, who were arrested in November and December.

Only Shashikant Shinde has availed Anticipatory Bail from the High Court. The Belapur Court rejected the application for anticipatory bail from the remaining 7 On April 22, and police are on the lookout for them. The former director and Wagh both have been remanded to police custody till Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Former APMC director arrested in 7.6cr toilet contract scam
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On