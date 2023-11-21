Former MU Dy VC attacked

Kalyan: Former Mumbai University deputy vice chancellor Ashok Pradhan was attacked on Sunday by five people including a woman and a minor who went to seek his assistance. The Mahatma Phule police station have registered a case against the accused and sent notices to two of them. HT Image

The 84-year-old Pradhan, who is part of the educational committee of a private institute, had suspended a lecturer four years ago following complaints of unprofessional behaviour and unethical work from several quarters. The lecturer visited Pradhan’s house to convince regarding his reinstatement, but he lost his mind in the heat of the argument and beat up the professor.

“Jadhav was earning a handsome salary and was deeply affected financially when he was suspended from college,” said an officer from the Mahatma Phule police station.

When Jadhav and his accomplices visited Pradhan’s residence on Sunday evening, the former deputy vice chancellor’s wife was present in the house. Though Jadhav requested that he be reinstated, the conversation turned into an argument, and he suddenly attacked Pradhan.

Mrs Pradhan immediately called the police, following which a team from the Mahatma Phule police station visited their residence and took her husband to the hospital. He was discharged after undergoing treatment for minor bruises, and a case was registered under sections 143, 147, 452, 341, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were identified as Sanjay Jadhav, 50; his companion Sandesh Jadhav, 32; two unknown men including a minor; and a woman.