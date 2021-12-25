Former Mumbai Indians player Raje starts cricket academy in Badlapur

For those aspiring for a career in cricket, here’s a chance to train under someone who has played the sport at a more competitive platform.

Rohan Raje, 35, a former Mumbai Indians player opened his own academy at Gorphode ground in Badlapur on Saturday. The opening of the academy was attended by former India international and now a mentor, Abhishek Nayar and Mumbai Ranji Trophy player, Tushar Deshpande.

“The pitches made at this academy are unique. I am sure the students here will get a very good exposure under Raje,” said Nayar.

Raje, who played for Mumbai Indians in 2008 and 2009 in the IPL and who lives in Badlapur, said that whatever he has learned in IPL and while playing for Mumbai, he would share with the budding players.

“I used to wake up at 4am and travel to Mumbai for matches. I want cricket players to have the opportunity here in Badlapur so that they can give more time for the sport. I have learnt a lot during the days when I played IPL and I would like to share the same at the academy,” said Raje.

The academy, named Pro Athletes Cricket Academy, has six nets including two for kids and is located at the Gorphode ground in Hendrepada, Badlapur (W). The academy has already got 25 admissions.

“There are many potential players in the outskirts. However, due to lack of exposure, they fail to make a mark. If provided with proper guidance, they can go further,” added Raje.

The coaching at the academy would be headed by Kiran Ramayane while Raje will join him frequently.

“This is such a good opportunity for cricket players like us who do not have much exposure to the sport as we come from the outskirts and have less idea about the proper process to reach the bigger platform. If players like Raje share their experiences, it will definitely help many like me,” said Ishaan Gaikwad, a 14-year-old trainee at the academy.

