Four arrested with fake currency notes worth 7.1 lakh

MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch busted a syndicate involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency, arresting four members and seizing fake Indian currency notes valued at ₹7.1 lakh. HT Image

The arrested individuals are identified as Shahnawaz Ayub Shiralkar, 50, Rajendra Atmaram Khetle, 43, Sandeep Manohar Niwalkar, 40, and Rishikesh Raghunath Niwalkar, 26.

Acting on a tip-off, a police officer from Unit 10 of the crime branch learned that the suspects would attempt to sell the fake currency notes on a highway in Mankhurd. A trap was set on Tuesday, and the police intercepted a red car on the highway. Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered counterfeit notes amounting to ₹7.10 lakh in denominations of 100, 200, and 500.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted their intent to sell the counterfeit notes in the city. “We are currently questioning the accused to determine the source of the fake notes and their intended distribution points. The entire operation was documented with a video-recorded panchnama. Additionally, four mobile phones and the car have been seized,” said police inspector Deepak Sawant of Unit 10.

A case has been registered at the Mankhurd police station under sections 178, 180, 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita against the four accused.