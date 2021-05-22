Four bodies found along Raigad beaches, suspected to be of those missing from barge P305

Raigad authorities have found four bodies along three different beaches of Raigad in the past two days, suspected to be of those still missing from barge P305. The authorities are now trying to establish the identity by matching it with the identification marks of missing crew members.

Raigad superintendent of police Ashok Dudhe said, “The first body was found at Murud beach on Friday evening, following which Yellow gate police station and ONGC officials were alerted. On Saturday morning, two more were found from Nagaon beach and one from Sasawne beach in Alibag taluka. Decomposed and bloated, the bodies are beyond identification.”

All four are suspected to be in their 40s. Of the four of them, three had no garments on the body when found ashore while one of them found at Nagaon had a jacket like clothing on the body. The bodies have been sent to Alibag civil hospital for post-mortem.

“We are in touch with ONGC officials and Yellow Gate police. Till now, they have not been identified. We have been provided with a list of people missing from the barge along with their identification marks. We are trying to match them with the bodies to establish their identity. If the clothes would have been intact, identifying would have been easier,” Dudhe said.