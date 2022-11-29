Four, including a victim, held in WEH robbery case

Mumbai: The police have arrested three accused for the alleged abduction and robbery of four south Mumbai residents earlier this month. Interrogation of the trio – Alim Patel, Javed Kazi and Imran Khatri – revealed that one of the four ‘victims’ was also involved in the commission of the crime. After which he, too, was arrested.

“We arrested Patel from Mira Road and the other two accused from different areas in Mumbai. In their interrogation, it was found that Mohammed Riyan – a victim – had tipped them off, after which we arrested him as well,” said a police officer.

The officer added that one more suspect wanted in the case is believed to be in Dubai right now.

The complainant, Mohammed Imran Sayyed, along with his three friends, Riyan, Mohammed Dhiyar and Mohiuddin Aijaz, was on their way to the airport to catch a flight to Dubai when the trio intercepted them in Kherwadi on November 1. Posing as cops, the accused allegedly forced the four persons into a taxi robbed them of all their money and released them in Goregaon before fleeing.

According to the police, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage from several cameras from Kherwadi to Goregaon yielded the first clues in the investigation.