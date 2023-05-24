Covid claims life of 4-month-old boy

Mumbai: A four-month-old boy died due to Covid-19 infection on Tuesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report. HT Image

As per the BMC health officials, the infant had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a complication associated with Covid-19.

The health officials denied the infant having any other comorbidities.

The city has so far this year recorded 26 Covid-19 deaths with the majority of the deceased being senior citizens and having comorbidities.

The city also recorded 16 new cases, of which 14 have mild symptoms and are taking treatment at home. The city has 142 active cases, out of which 19 are in hospital.

Overall, the state reported 39 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 455. Of them, 452 are taking treatment at home.

Meanwhile, three years after the Covid-19 pandemic started, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 5 said that Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating pandemic that triggered lockdowns, upended economies worldwide and killed at least 7 million people worldwide.

The BMC, however, has advised citizens to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing mask, maintaining hand and cough hygiene and following social distancing.