Fourth attack: Sena (UBT) functionary beaten up with bamboo sticks

Mumbai: A 53-year-old functionary of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was attacked by three unknown persons with bamboo sticks and wooden handles of spades late on Saturday night. The Sena leader said he was approached by people to join their party and when he refused, he was attacked at an isolated spot while on his way home.

This is the fourth attack on a functionary of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena.

Suresh Chalwari, 53, a resident of Mazgaon, was attacked in the first lane near Darukhana in Byculla by three unknown people, who came on a bike.

Chalwari, who is the Shakha upa-pramukh of Sena (UBT)’s Mazgaon branch number 209 was walking home when the three people approached him.

“They came with a spade handle and bamboo sticks. They recced my way and learnt that I walked alone home late in the night after closing the shakha and chose the isolated spot to attack me. They started beating me and attacked me on my back, right hand and legs,” said Chalwari.

“I tried catching one of them. However, it angered them and the others attacked me from behind. I have already had an operation on my right hand which has suffered fractures,” said Chalwari.

After the assault, the attackers allegedly threatened Chalwari that he would face dire consequences if he was seen in the area again.

“We have registered a case under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the unknown accused,” said Suresh Sahane, senior police inspector of Sewri police station.

Arvind Sawant, a senior leader of Shiv Sena said, “The police have not done anything yet in any of the cases. This is the fourth attack on a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Uddhav Thackeray visited the Shakha at Byculla and said that the attacks on party workers would not be tolerated. He appealed to the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Earlier, on July 20, Shiv Sena leader Harshwardhan Palande from Kalyan was attacked by an unknown accused. The police arrested a few accused. However, they managed to get bail, Palande had blamed a rebel Shiv Sena (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) leader for the attack on him.

On July 18, Balasaheb Kokane of Shiv Sena (UBT) from Nashik was attacked with sharp objects. The party workers alleged the accused were arrested late due to pressure from ruling parties; neither their accomplices have been arrested yet.

On July 16, two Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Baban Goankar and Vijay Kamtekar were attacked by unknown accused who came wearing masks and attacked their four-wheeler with iron rods. However, both of them didn’t stop the vehicle so they broke the windshield and window panes of the car and fled when the public started gathering.

“They arrested some people but we were never told about the case or its details,” said Kamtekar.