Fourth cycle of genome sequencing: 75% sample from Covid patients test positive for Delta variant

In the fourth cycle of genome sequencing, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tested 281 samples from Covid-19 positive patients in Mumbai, of which 75% (210 patients) have tested positive for the Delta variant of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and 25% (71) have tested positive for Delta derivative of the virus.

Genome sequencing is an exercise to study the changes in the structure of the virus over time. A combination of changes in the ribonucleic acid of the virus can give birth to a new variant.

Out of 281 patients, four patients have died and all four of them had not taken any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. They were all also over 60 years of age. None of the vaccinated patients has died.

Results have also revealed only eight out of 281 patients, who took the first dose and only 21 people who took both doses, had to be hospitalised. None of them needed oxygen supply or intensive care.

Also, among the 281 patients whose samples were collected for genome sequencing, 26 patients (9%) are in the age group of 0 to 20 years. These include 85 patients (30%) in the age group of 21 to 40 years, 96 patients (34%) in the age group of 41 to 60 years, 66 patients (23%) in the age group of 61 to 80 years and eight patients (3%) in the age group of 81 to 100 years.

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2 of Sars-Cov-2, was first detected in India in late 2020. As per the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the Delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus that causes Covid-19.

The civic body has previously conducted three cycles of genome sequencing. The results of the first lot of samples were declared on August 23, the second on September 21, and the third on October 11.

According to information from the BMC’s health department, samples for this fourth cycle were collected over the past two-three weeks. A genome sequencing lab has been set up by BMC at Kasturba Hospital. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the lab on August 4, 2021.