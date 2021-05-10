IND USA
Mumbai News / Fourth Oxygen Express reaches Maharashtra
Fourth Oxygen Express reaches Maharashtra

Fourth Oxygen Express carrying 60 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Maharashtra on Sunday early morning
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 12:55 AM IST

Fourth Oxygen Express carrying 60 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached Maharashtra on Sunday early morning.

The Roll On Roll Off (RORO) flat wagon carrying four tankers, from Angul in Odisha, reached Nagpur at 2.25am.

“More than 290 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra through the four oxygen express till now,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The route of the Oxygen Express train is decided after evaluating the ghat areas, road overbridges (ROB), tunnels, curves, platform canopies and overhead equipment (OHE).

Earlier, Maharashtra had received three Oxygen Express viz. first from Visakhapatnam to Nagpur/Nashik Road with seven tankers, the second from Hapa, Gujarat to Kalamboli with three tankers and third from Angul to Nagpur with four tankers.

The first Oxygen Express departed from Kalamboli railway yard to a steel plant in Visakhapatnam on April 19 and reached Maharashtra on April 24.

