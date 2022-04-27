Four-year-old neighbour killed in Ulhasnagar, man arrested from UP
A man allegedly killed his neighbour’s 4-year-old son as he had a fight with the child’s mother in Ulhasnagar. The incident came to light four days ago after Ulhasnagar police found the child’s body at the Ordnance Factory compound in Ambernath.
The woman complainant, Guddan Thakur, 38, is a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Ulhasnagar. On April 20, her four-year old son went out with some children to play outside the house but didn’t return till evening. She started searching for him but till night she couldn’t find the boy. Therefore, she filed an FIR.
The next day, Ambernath police officials found the body of the boy at Ambernath Ordnance factory. An officer from Ulhasnagar police station, said, “We started questioning other neighbours and residents around the area. We came to know about the differences between the complainant and her neighbour. After checking the location of neighbour Brijraj Pasi, 24, we found it at Ambernath. Therefore we started search for him. We found that he fled to his village in UP on the same day of murder.”
A police team went to UP and nabbed the accused. He confessed that he took the boy on the pretext of giving him ice cream and took him near the Ambernath-based factory and strangulated him to death, threw his body in the bushes and fled.
The accused will be in the police custody for the next two days.
Will set up 750MW plant, get about 1,000MW from Adani, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said a 750MW power plant will be set up in Yamunanagar to help the state tide over power shortage. Khattar also said the government is in negotiations with Adani Power Ltd for restoration of about 1,000MW power supply from Mundra power plant in the near future. Khattar said after the onset of monsoon, there will be some reduction in power consumption.
Haryana vigilance turning the heat on big sharks in government
The Haryana vigilance bureau appears to be on a roll. In at least 59 cases (over seven in a month) registered by the VB under the Prevention of Corruption Act across Haryana between September 6, 2021 and April 20, 2022, 78 government employees (ranging from Class-4 to Class-1) were caught red-handed while accepting bribe. The total bribe money in all these cases recovered was about ₹43 lakh, according to official data.
PU senate green-lights online viva voce for PhD scholars
Panjab University senate, during its meeting on Tuesday, approved an agenda item allowing PhD candidates to attend viva voce remotely through online mode during emergent situations with the permission from vice-chancellor (V-C). PU syndicate had, in March 2020, resolved to add the provision of viva through Skype. The issue of allowing students to attend viva remotely, online, was again brought before the syndicate in May 2020, but was deferred.
Haryana IAS officers slug it out in public, both booked by police
Two Haryana IAS officers are at loggerheads with each other. And it has taken an intervention from no less than state's home minister Anil Vij to set off registration of a first information report (FIR) against one and a counter criminal case against the other. DCP Mohit Handa did not respond to the calls made in this regard.
Mumbai police files 700-page charge sheet against IPS Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case
Mumbai: Colaba police has filed a charge sheet against senior IPS Rashmi Shukla in the case of illegal phone tapping of Shiv Sena MP Sanja Raut and Nationalist Congress Party leader Eknath Khadse. Police sources confirmed that a nearly 700-page charge sheet has been filed against Shukla on Tuesday. The police refused to share further details about the charge sheet. The police also recorded statements of Raut and Khadse. Shukla did not respond to queries.
