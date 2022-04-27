Four-year-old neighbour killed in Ulhasnagar, man arrested from UP

A man allegedly killed his neighbour’s 4-year-old son as he had a fight with the child’s mother in Ulhasnagar. The incident came to light four days ago after Ulhasnagar police found the child’s body at the Ordnance Factory compound in Ambernath.

The woman complainant, Guddan Thakur, 38, is a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Ulhasnagar. On April 20, her four-year old son went out with some children to play outside the house but didn’t return till evening. She started searching for him but till night she couldn’t find the boy. Therefore, she filed an FIR.

The next day, Ambernath police officials found the body of the boy at Ambernath Ordnance factory. An officer from Ulhasnagar police station, said, “We started questioning other neighbours and residents around the area. We came to know about the differences between the complainant and her neighbour. After checking the location of neighbour Brijraj Pasi, 24, we found it at Ambernath. Therefore we started search for him. We found that he fled to his village in UP on the same day of murder.”

A police team went to UP and nabbed the accused. He confessed that he took the boy on the pretext of giving him ice cream and took him near the Ambernath-based factory and strangulated him to death, threw his body in the bushes and fled.

The accused will be in the police custody for the next two days.