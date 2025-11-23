Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
FRA imposes 1 lakh fine on 29 institutes for failing to display fee online

ByNiraj Pandit
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 06:34 am IST

The Fee Regulatory Authority fined 29 colleges ₹1 lakh for failing to display approved fee structures online, ensuring transparency in admissions.

Mumbai: The Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) has imposed a 1 lakh penalty on 29 colleges across the state for failing to display their approved fee details on their official websites.

Under the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015, every college must publish its approved fee structure online to transparently provide students with information during admissions. Earlier this month, the FRA had issued notices to 445 institutions for not displaying fees and other required details on their websites.

According to the FRA, the authority examined the websites of 623 colleges and found that 445 of them had not uploaded the approved fee structure for the academic year 2025–26. In addition, 75 colleges had displayed the FRA-approved fees but also displayed extra charges which are not permitted.

Responding to the FRA’s notices, most colleges submitted satisfactory explanations and updated their websites as required. However, 29 institutions failed to comply with the FRA’s regulations even after several reminders, and they are now facing a 1 lakh fine to be paid within two weeks.

A member of the FRA, Dharmendra Mishra, said the penalty was necessary to ensure transparency and accountability. “Some people misuse the lack of information and misguide students about the actual fees. This harms students and also creates unnecessary trouble for colleges. The fine is meant to make institutions more responsible,” he said.

Meanwhile, the FRA has also decided to issue fresh notices to the 75 institutions that had displayed additional charges beyond the approved fee structure. These colleges will have to justify the extra amounts and submit their responses for review. The FRA will look into their replies before taking further action.

Officials said the FRA’s drive to monitor all higher education institutions and their websites will continue to ensure that the fee-related rules are strictly followed. The authority believes the clear and accurate disclosure will prevent exploitation of students, especially during the peak admission season.

