Mumbai: The Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) has decided to conduct surprise inspections at private medical colleges across Maharashtra following complaints of excessive fees charged during admissions. The move comes after the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) submitted a report highlighting irregularities in nine private medical colleges. FRA to conduct surprise inspections at private colleges over fee complaints

The issue gained attention when several students and parents alleged that private medical institutions were demanding additional fees beyond the amounts fixed by the FRA. Complaints were also raised by Yuva Sena, MUCTA Teachers Association and other associations and individual parents who accused some colleges of extorting large sums under the guise of “development fees”.

In response, the state government formed a committee to investigate these allegations. The committee, comprising over 20 professors from government medical colleges and officials, conducted inspections at 13 private medical colleges across the state. Their findings were submitted to the Admission Regulatory Authority on November 27.

Subsequently, the Commissioner of Medical Education directed the matter to the Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) of the FRA for further examination. A meeting of the GRC was held on December 16, attended by FRA Member Advocate Dharmendra Mishra and Member Secretary S. Ramamurthy.

During the meeting, it was decided that the FRA would compare the findings of the DMER report with its own financial data to verify the discrepancies. “We are obligated to address students’ grievances. After reviewing the report, we decided to further investigate. We will compare the findings with the financial data available with us,” said Mishra.

To ensure transparency, the FRA also resolved to conduct surprise visits to all colleges under its jurisdiction, particularly medical colleges that have received multiple complaints. “We will visit these institutions without prior notice to scrutinize their practices,” Mishra added.

The controversy stems from the quota admission process for medical courses, where 15% of seats in private colleges are allocated under the institutional quota. Students reported being denied admission or coerced into paying exorbitant fees for these seats. Allegations of financial irregularities in this process have further intensified concerns.

To address these issues, the Medical Education Department has appointed a two-member committee at each college to investigate the nine colleges in question. A Mumbai based medical education activist said, “The FRA’s surprise inspections aim to curb such irregularities and ensure that private colleges adhere to the fee structures set by the authority, safeguarding students and parents from exploitation.”

Subhash Athavale, general secretary of the MUCTA Teachers Association, said, “We submitted a specific complaint to the FRA, supported by documentary evidence. However, it was not taken into consideration under the pretext of stakeholder involvement. This failure to act has created opportunities for corruption and encouraged such practices.” He further called for a higher investigative authority to intervene and take decisive action regarding the fee-fixation process.