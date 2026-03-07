MUMBAI: A Gujarat resident has been arrested for allegedly allowing fraudsters to use his bank account in a “digital arrest” scam, where they cheated a 77-year-old man of ₹2.25 crore. Fraudsters use Maha police chief’s name to dupe senior of ₹2.25 cr

The victim was told his name had surfaced in the investigation into the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir. To threaten the victim, the fraudsters used the name of the anti-terror National Investigation Agency’s former chief Sadanand Date and forged a signature they claimed was his. Date is currently chief of the Maharashtra Police.

Officials of the North Cyber police said they had secured custody of Kishan Makwana, who had allegedly received a commission for allowing his bank account to be misused. According to police, the complaint was filed by the elderly victim, who is a resident of Kandivali.

Police said the offence was committed in November last year, when the senior citizen received a phone call from individuals posing as law-enforcement officers. The caller, who introduced himself as “Akash Sharma” from the Mumbai Police headquarters, instructed the victim to appear for questioning in a terrorism case. The victim was then told to pay ₹2.5 crore to clear his name.

The fraudsters, who claimed the Lucknow Anti-Terrorism Squad was investigating the matter, told the victim that his Aadhaar card had been misused to open a bank account in Jammu & Kashmir, and that funds meant for suspected terrorists had been routed through the account.

The senior paid the sum, after which the fraudsters told him that his “bail” had been approved and assured him that the money would be returned soon. When the money never came, the victim approached the police.

“We have taken custody of the account holder and are trying to find out more about the fraudsters,” said a police officer from the North Cyber police station.