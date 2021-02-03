Free guidance, doubt-solving for Class 10, 12 students: Maharashtra govt
To help students of Class 10 and 12 ace their state board exams which are to be held in April-May this year, the state education department has started an online guidance series.
The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) has begun live-streaming lectures of expert teachers on its YouTube channel from Monday. Teachers will conduct guidance sessions and live doubt solving sessions as part of the initiative.
State education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the initiative. “Students will be guided in each of the subjects, and they will also get to get their doubts cleared from experts,” she said in the tweet.
During every session, MSCERT will flash email ids where students can send in their queries which will be then answered by the experts. Similarly, contact numbers of a few experts in the area will also be flashed on the screen during each session. On Monday, MSCERT streamed the first lecture on chemistry for Class 12 (HSC) students which got over 12,000 views on YouTube.
Mumbai records season's highest temperature at 36.3 degrees Celsius
- While this was lower than the 36.4 degrees Celsius recorded on December 10, 2020, it was still the highest recorded temperature of the winter season.
