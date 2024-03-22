Mumbai: The Consul General of France, Jean Marc Serre Charlet, visited Maharashtra’s first ‘Swami Vivekananda International Skill Development Prabodhini’ in Vidyavihar on Friday to assess the state’s youth skill potential. French Consul General visits state’s skill development centre

The state government has decided to establish skill development centres in 1000 colleges across Maharashtra to enhance employability for individuals in the age group of 15 to 45.

Charlet’s visit, accompanied by his team and skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, was aimed at bolstering employment prospects for Indian youth. During the interaction, Charlet familiarised himself with the initiatives at the centre and discussed its potential benefits for both nations. The initiative seeks to facilitate employment opportunities by connecting French companies in need of skilled workers with Indian talent.

According to a statement from Lodha’s office, with approximately 800 French companies operating in India, the programme offers avenues for Indian youth to work domestically and abroad, especially in French companies. Job opportunities will also be available in Indian companies operating in France. Moreover, efforts are underway to employ beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana overseas.

Recently inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Swami Vivekananda International Skill Development Prabodhini will provide employment opportunities in Japan, Germany, Israel, and France. Emphasising skill development and language proficiency, the centre offers training in languages such as Japanese, Hebrew, German, and French. It also aims to provide comprehensive support to individuals seeking opportunities abroad, including visa assistance and job placement services. Additionally, the programme focuses on equipping participants with skills relevant to the digital age, such as artificial intelligence, and supports entrepreneurial endeavors through startup incubation.

Speaking at the centre’s inauguration ceremony, Lodha announced that skill development centers in 1000 colleges across the state will start within the next three months. He said, “The goal of this programme is to develop vocational skills alongside college education under the New Educational Policy (NEP). In the first phase, 100 colleges have been selected from 3500 colleges, with more colleges to be added in due course, with active participation.” The government aims for each skill development center to train a minimum of 150 youths, totaling at least 20,000 trained youths, with suitable training programmes selected for them. These students will receive a 2% academic credit, greatly benefiting them under the NEP.