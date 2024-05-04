 French man found dead in his rented apartment in Virar | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
French man found dead in his rented apartment in Virar

ByMegha Sood
May 04, 2024 07:32 AM IST

French national found dead in rented apartment in Virar East. Woman discovered body while collecting rent. Police investigating cause of death.

MUMBAI: A 44-year-old French national was found dead in his rented apartment in Virar East on Thursday evening. According to the Virar police at 6.30pm on Thursday they had received a call from a woman informing them that the French national identified, Adam Taarel, was found dead in his fourth-floor apartment at the Mahalakshmi complex in Virar East.

HT Image
HT Image

The officers said that a woman named Sujata Ankush Pawar, 40, went to Taarel to collect the month’s rent when she found the house locked from the inside. “The flat belongs to Pawar’s aunt. Pawar, who stays in Jogeshwari, goes to Virar at the beginning of every month to collect the rent amount,” said a police officer from Virar police station.

After several knocks when she did not get any response and started to experience a foul smell from the flat, she called up the police.

“We reached the spot and broke open the door when we found the man’s body. There were no external injuries,” said Sushil Shinde, from the Virar police station.

Taarel had come to Mumbai on a tourist visa six months ago and had been staying in Pawar’s flat since then. “The family of the deceased in France, have been informed about his death,” said Shinde.

The Virar police have registered a case of Accidental death ADR and have sent the body for postmortem. “We are awaiting the report to find out the exact cause of death,” said a police officer from Virar police station.

French man found dead in his rented apartment in Virar
Follow Us On