From classrooms to clinics, new faces enter the polls

MUMBAI: For many candidates, the real win lies in taking the plunge. From a young law student, to doctors, a medical researcher and a newspaper vendor, the municipal elections have attracted an unusually diverse mix of hopefuls. BMC headquarters (Hindustan Times)

Not all of them are greenhorns. Some are contesting for the second time or have politics in their genes but what’s common is their clear sense of purpose.

The upcoming polls have 1,700 candidates contesting from 227 wards across Mumbai. HT spoke to five who stood out from the crowd.

News, opinions and politics

Pooja Pawar

Ward no 194 (Parts of Prabhadevi, Worli)

Novelty Factor: Newspaper stall vendor

Political Party: NCP

Pooja Pawar, 34, owes her political ambition to a small newspaper stall in front of her former home in a Prabhadevi chawl. The stall, earlier her father-in-law’s, is now run by Pooja, contesting her first election, from ward 194.

“Our house used to attract people with news, views and all kinds of opinions from 6am to 10.30pm. Otherwise too, it was a hub, and neighbours would drop in all day,” said Pooja, originally from Satara.

A young Pooja eased into social work and politics starting with women’s self-help groups about a decade ago. The Pawar family has since shifted to a rented apartment nearby but Pooja continues to run the newspaper stall, while her husband Vijay delivers newspapers.

Pooja says her locality needs better civic amenities such as cleanliness and water supply and she plans to focus on those. “Most people in our constituency live in chawls and their priorities remain our focus. Living among the people makes one familiar with the issues and we understand their issues,” she says.

Health check for all

Dr Shilipa Sangore

Ward no 17 (Borivali west, including Chikuwadi, Saibaba Nagar, Shimpoli, Charkop

Novelty Factor: Paediatrician

Political Party: BJP

Paediatrician Dr Shilpa Sangore and her gynaecologist husband Dr Saurabh run four hospitals including the 50-bed Phoenix Hospital in their constituency in Borivali. This is the second time Shilpa is contesting, the first time being in 2017 from the undivided Shiv Sena.

Within months of losing her first election, they switched to the BJP, from where she is contesting from the same ward.

“Being a paediatrician, social work comes naturally to me. I feel politics is an extension of that. I have a vision to ensure good health for all. I would like to ensure cleanliness to avoid recurrence of diseases every monsoon, besides ensuring smooth roads to avoid fractures,” says Shilpa. “Public hospitals also need to be strengthened with staff support to ensure good treatment offered locally, so that patients are not asked to shift to bigger hospitals.”

The husband-wife duo decided to take the plunge into politics in 2017 and since then have been actively involved in local politics. “Balancing life and work 24x7 along with her consulting is a balancing act, which she manages quite well,” said Dr Saurabh.

A young challenger

Rachana Gavas

Ward no 143 (Anushakti Nagar, Mankhurd)

Novelty Factor: 21-year-old law student

Political Party: NCP

Perhaps the youngest candidate in Mumbai’s civic polls, Rachana Gavas is a 21-year-old, fourth-year law student from Agnel School of Law, Vashi. Her father has always been engaged in community social work and she remembers seeing him reach out to the needy since she was a child.

“I did not have to pitch for my candidature as our senior leader and MLA Sana Malik was aware of my work,” said Rachana. “It’s good to see educated young girls showing interest in politics. Their qualifications help them to present issues well,” said her father, Ravindra.

Rachana is a natural in connecting with voters on her campaign trail. “Many in our ward are familiar with my work and they are not surprised by my candidature. For those who are, I tell them, please don’t judge a book by its cover.”

If elected, Rachana says she will tackle civic issues in her locality such as lack of proper drainage and hygiene. “Being a local resident, I know the issues here. Moving around while campaigning has made me even more aware of what needs to be done.”

Civic diagnosis

Dr Manisha Choudhary

Ward no 84 (Vile Parle east, including Koldongri in Andheri east)

Novelty Factor: Doctor

Political Party: NCP

Dr Manisha Choudhary is an ayurvedic doctor currently working as a senior research fellow with Tata Memorial Hospital. Just 27 years old, she is a resident of Vile Parle east and is a first-time contestant.

Her name was suggested for a ticket after the NCP noticed her contribution as an active citizen in her constituency, said her party taluka president and campaign manager, Advocate Karan Shroff. “The party conducted a survey in the constituency, which threw up her name as an active and popular citizen, and that tilted the scales in her favour,” he explained.

“I have been actively involved with residents due to medical consultations and even with various cultural and social initiatives. On the campaign trail, people have bene connecting with the fact that I am young, educated and don’t come from any political family,” says Choudhary.

Fight for the marginalised

Sachin Waghmare

Ward no 93 (Bandra east including areas of Kherwadi, BKC, Teachers’ Colony )

Novelty Factor: IT engineer

Political Party: Independent

“I have been fighting to protect the rights of 50-odd scheduled caste slum-dwellers in Bandra east, who are up against builders. They are also denied basic civic services and forced to go around in circles by the authorities,” says Sachin Waghmare, 47, who has been waging this battle for seven years after turning down a corporate career.

He felt the need to contest since candidates from traditional parties would not stand up for this marginalised group.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to campaign properly since he had to attend to his brother, who met with an accident the day after he received his election symbol. “Even if I manage to get two days of campaigning, I should be able to turn things around because people are familiar with me,” says Waghmare.

He works with Marji, an NGO that provides free legal services to women victims of domestic violence and physical abuse.

If elected, he says, he will take up cudgels for marginalised communities struggling against the might of developers.