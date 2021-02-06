Fuel price rise again in Mumbai; petrol now at ₹93.49
Fuel prices in the city soared for the second consecutive day on Friday. One litre of petrol now costs ₹93.49 and diesel is priced at ₹83.99 a litre.
On Thursday, there was an increase in fuel prices after a gap of eight days. One litre of petrol was priced at ₹93.20, while diesel was priced at ₹83.67 in the city. The prices had remained constant since January 27, when a litre of petrol was priced at ₹ 92.86 and diesel ₹ 83.30.
The transporters body have stated that in order to register their protest against rising diesel prices and increase in presumptive tax, they would extend their support to the farmers nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6. They have urged the transporters to voluntarily stop operating their vehicles.
The body has also stated the decision regarding the agitation on the constant increase in fuel prices will be taken soon.
“In view of the call given by the farmers’ unions for nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6 for three hours, we have advised our members to voluntarily stop running their vehicles during that period, in keeping with the solidarity with our farmers. This way we also intend to register our protest against the government’s callous approach to our road transport sector. We shall also be convening an emergency meeting this week to decide on deteriorating conditions of the road transport sector. A strong decision may be expected on the daily hike of diesel prices, e-way bill and other long pending issues,” Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
