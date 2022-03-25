Fuel prices hiked by 84 paise a litre; petrol above ₹112 in Mumbai
MUMBAI: The petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 84 and 85 paise a litre respectively on Friday, the third increase in four days as oil firms recoup losses from holding rates during the period prior to the recently-concluded assembly elections.
A litre of petrol in Mumbai is now available at ₹112.51 while a litre of diesel is priced at ₹96.70. The price of petrol crossed ₹112 earlier on October 20,2021 while the price of diesel crossed ₹96 on May 29,2021.
On Thursday, a litre of petrol was available at ₹111.67 and a litre of diesel was priced at ₹95.85. The fuel price remained constant on Thursday. On March 22, fuel prices had increased in the city four months after being stable. Earlier on November 4, 2021, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹109.98 while one litre of diesel was available at ₹94.14.
Transporters have raised their concern on the increase in fuel prices and have stated that the people have to wait for another election to get reprieve from fuel hikes, “There is utter disappointment amongst the road transport sector of India as the diesel prices hiked second day in a row by 80 paise. The government froze daily price revision to get political mileage. It seems that this Election Bonus period is over and hard days are ahead for the transport sector and people of the country,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
In Maharashtra, petrol was costliest in Parbhani wherein a litre of petrol crossed ₹115 and was available at ₹115.64 while a litre of diesel crossed ₹98.30 in Amravati.
The prices of fuel were slashed in November 2021 after the central government had announced a decrease in the excise duty on petrol and diesel. Earlier on November 3,2021 a litre of petrol was available in the city for ₹115.85 while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹106.62. Fuel prices increased in neighbouring Thane as well with a litre of petrol available at ₹112.65 and a litre of diesel at ₹96.84.
