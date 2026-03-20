Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar’s remaining properties auctioned

MUMBAI: After at least four failed attempts since 2017, the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) has finally found a buyer for the remaining ancestral properties of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar in Ratnagiri district. A file photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (Getty Images)

While the SAFEMA allows authorities to confiscate properties linked to smuggling activities, police sources said that on March 5, the authorities under the law auctioned four agricultural plots registered in the name of Ibrahim’s mother, Amina Bi, at Mumbke village in Khed tehsil.

The auction attracted two prospective buyers – a Mumbai resident and a local from Ratnagiri district, SAFEMA officials said, but declined to reveal further details about their identities. All four plots were bought by the Mumbai resident for prices slightly higher than the reserve prices, they said.

The reserve prices of the four plots were ₹9.41 lakh, ₹2.33 lakh, ₹8.08 lakh and ₹15,440, respectively.

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar was allegedly the brain behind the horrendous terror attacks in Mumbai on March 12, 1993, when 12 high-intensity bombs killed 257 people and injured scores of others.

Earlier, in January 2024, Delhi-based lawyer Ajay Shrivastava had purchased in an auction two of the fugitive gangster’s ancestral properties, also located at his native place in Khed tehsil in Ratnagiri district. One of the plots had fetched a whopping ₹2.01 crore.

Shrivastava, who had purchased another land parcel belonging to the gangster’s family in an earlier auction, said he wanted to start a Sanatana Dharma School on the properties.