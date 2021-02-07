Fungal infection on rise among those who recovered from Covid-19: Docs

Mumbai

Among the complications emerging in individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 is a rare black fungal infection – mucormycosis – which causes blindness, organ dysfunction, loss of body tissue and even death, if not treated in time, according to doctors, who are seeing a gradual surge in such cases across the city.

A case in point could be Shaila Sonar, a resident of Dhule, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on August 1. After fighting the virus for 15 days, she successfully recovered from the infection. But soon, she complained of pain in her mouth and developed a swelling. She dismissed it as cold and took treatment from a local doctor.

When her condition deteriorated, in December, the family travelled to Mumbai in an ambulance and got her admitted to Global Hospital, Parel, on December 1. She was diagnosed to have sinonasal mucormycosis and surgery was the only option to save her.

“The fungal infection had spread inside her mouth which infected her palate. To stop the spread of the infection, we had to partially remove the palate. Otherwise, it could have reached her brain and proved to be fatal,” said Dr Milind Navalakhe, senior consultant ENT surgeon at the hospital.

However, it has her face disfigured and she will now require a plastic surgery after a few years. “We never thought that a fungal infection could cause such harm to my mother. Although she has recovered completely, she still has problems talking. Her pronunciation isn’t clear,” said her 20-year-old daughter Sakshi? Mahale.

Sonar’s case is not an isolated one. Dr Amol Patil, senior consultant, ENT, at Nanavati Hospital had to remove the eye of a 30-year-old patient to clear the fungus that had infected his sinus – the small air pockets located behind forehead, nose, cheekbones, and in between the eyes. Later, doctors implanted the eye back.

Patients who already have underlying conditions, like diabetes, are more susceptible to the infection. Dr Navalakhe said, “Mucormycosis is a fungal disease that usually occurs in patients with a compromised immune status. Within the past three months, around 50 Covid-19 recovered patients with low immunity and conditions such as diabetes or on steroids have been detected with the fungal infection.”

It does not cause significantly different symptoms than a cold or nasal block. Initially, blackish discoloration on the inside of the nose and palate is seen. Hence, it goes unnoticed to an advanced stage. By the time patients seek medical attention, it is already in the advanced stage called sinonasal mucormycosis. For early diagnosis, the Global Hospital has recently launched Mumbai’s first Mucormycosis clinic.

“Most patients came to us with sinus infection, but in advanced cases, we observed eye involvement causing vision loss and spread of the infection to the brain, with life threatening sequelae (after-effects of a disease),” said Dr Patil who has treated five Covid-19 recovered patients with mucormycosis in three months.

According to the doctor, the infection kills tissues causing necrosis (death of a tissue). Treatment requires the removal of dead tissues and even the tissues surrounding it to curb the spread.

Dr Ravikiran Vernekar, senior ENT surgeon at LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, said, “The most common presentation is a sinus infection that is accompanied by nasal congestion, nasal discharge and sinus pain.”

“It is also necessary to get diabetes under control to reduce chances of infection,” said Dr Vasant Nagvekar, head of the department, infectious diseases, Global Hospital, Parel.