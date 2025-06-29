FYJC merit list out, cut-offs increased, only 30% MMR students made the list

Mumbai: The much-awaited first round merit list for class 11 online admission process for colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has been announced. From the 1,066,005 students who applied for the centralised admission process (CAP) round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions, 632,194 have gotten college allotments. Only 30% of applicants from the MMR have made it to the first merit list, compared to the 60%-70% in previous years. The much-awaited first round merit list for class 11 online admission process for colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has been announced. (HT PHOTO)

Students who have been allotted colleges can now go to their junior college and confirm their admission between June 30 and July 7. However, almost four million students did not make it into any college in the first round, sparking concerns among experts regarding the allotment process.

Only 139,943 students out of the 467,720 who applied in CAP round of the FYJC admissions from the MMR, including Mumbai city, were allotted colleges in the first merit list. “It is very unusual that very few students got allotted CAP 1,” said a college principal. In previous years, 60%-70% students from the MMR would be allotted colleges in the first merit list.

Mahesh Palkar, director of secondary and higher secondary education, said that according to the schedule of the directorate, the first selection list was to be announced on June 26, but due to technical difficulties it was not, and a revised schedule had to be announced.

The FYJC admission website clarified that in the first selection list, 342,801 out of 690,718 students who applied for the science stream, 139,602 out of the 223,931 students who applied for the arts stream, and 231,356 out of the 139,791 students who applied for the arts stream will have the opportunity to get admitted into colleges.

Compared to last year’s cut-off score for admission, some colleges have seen an increase in the percentage, as shown in the table. At Mithibai College, the cut-off score for arts rose from 86.8% to 88%, the cut-off for science courses increased from 89.4% to 91.6%, and the cut-off for the commerce stream remained the same at 92.4%. At the RA Podar College for Commerce and Economics, the cut-off rose marginally from 94.4% to 94.6%. At St. Xavier’s College, popular for its arts stream, the cut-off remained 93.4%.

When questioned regarding the rise in cut-off percentage, a college principal said it was because students from across the state are allowed to apply and get admission to any college in the state. He added that further details were needed to find the exact reason for the cut-off rise.

According to the college preference registered by the students for FYJC, more than half of the students–457,841 students–in the selection list have been allotted the college of their first choice. While 77,099 students have been allotted their second choice, and 36,901 students have been allotted their third choice. It is mandatory for students who are allotted their first choice to accept the admission into those colleges, and those who fail to do so are barred from the next CAP round, said Palkar.

Apart from this allotment, 60,487 students confirmed their admissions in the zero round admission process held last week under the various quotas–in house quota (26,521), management quota (7,756), and minority quota (26,210).