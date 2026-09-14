Mumbai, Days after a magistrate court here granted bail to a former TISS student, the Mumbai Police has issued a notice to another ex-student in connection with an FIR registered a year ago for allegedly participating in an event marking former DU professor G N Saibaba's death anniversary. G N Saibaba event: Mumbai cops issue notice to another ex-TISS student

The former student has been asked to appear before the police for questioning, officials said on Monday.

The gathering was organised on October 12 last year at the Deonar campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences . According to the police, slogans demanding the release of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were raised at the event. They accused the attendees of possessing materials reflecting Maoist ideology.

The notice was issued last week under section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita , directing the former student, who was not named in the initial FIR, to appear before the investigating agency for questioning, officials said.

Last week, a magistrate court granted bail to a 30-year-old former student over a month after his arrest in the same case.

The court observed that there was no material to link him to a Maoist or anti-national mindset, as alleged by the police, while also citing the Bombay High Court's order granting interim protection to another student.

Trombay Police registered the initial FIR in October 2025 against nine students after a TISS associate dean lodged a complaint alleging they organised an event without official permission to mark Saibaba's death anniversary.

The former Delhi University professor was convicted in 2017 over alleged Maoist links but was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in 2024.

After the nine students filed anticipatory bail pleas, a sessions court on August 7 granted protection to seven students while rejecting the applications of two others; one of them was arrested on the same day.

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