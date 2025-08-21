Gagrani praises fire brigade, civic officials for being on their toes during the heavy rain days

MUMBAI: At the end of two days in which Mumbai received over 400mm of rain and navigated several mishaps, the BMC municipal commissioner commended the work done by the fire brigade, civic officials and on-ground workers in keeping the city running. Mumbai, India – Mar 20, 2024: I. Q. Chahal handing over charges to newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani at the BMC office, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Gagrani visited the Mumbai Fire Brigade on Wednesday and praised the firefighters for successfully rescuing 582 passengers stuck in the two monorails, which faced technical snags late on Tuesday. He commended them for their courage, timeliness, and skill.

The BMC’s emergency disaster room – accessible through the 1916 helpline – answered over 3,500 calls during the 48 hours, responding to calls of emergencies, tree falls, wall collapses, waterlogging, accumulated garbage, traffic jams and disruptions in civic facilities. A total of 18 BMC officials were responsible for manning the helpline throughout, 12 of them were women.

Alongside engineers, pump operators, health workers, emergency teams, and other BMC staff from the departments of stormwater drainage, sewage disposal, and solid waste management kept the city afloat. The water department ensured a timely water supply, while hospitals and primary healthcare facilities were present for immediate care. Sanitation workers and sweepers cleared off garbage from the roads, preventing rainwater from draining out. The gardens department handled a tree fall on 10 auto rickshaws in Bhandup swiftly, while the social media team kept Mumbaikars updated with the latest information through social media.

Gagrani also thanked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), whose five teams relocated over 350 residents in the flood and landslide-prone area of Kranti Kurla, when water in the Mithi River rose to dangerous levels. The BMC stepped in to provide alternate accommodation, food, and health facilities for those affected. NDRF’s Mumbai team also pitched in to rescue 40 citizens trapped due to rainwater in Morgaoni, Vasai-Virar.