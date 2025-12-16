Search
Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur taken into custody in 2022 Virar builder murder case

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 07:00 am IST

Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar police have arrested gangster Subhash Singh Thakur for his alleged role in the 2022 murder of builder Samay Chauhan.

MUMBAI: The Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police crime branch has taken custody of notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur from Fatehgarh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the 2022 murder of Virar-based builder Samay Chauhan.

Thakur, who is believed to have been a mentor to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, will be brought to Vasai on Tuesday and produced before the Thane MCOCA court. Chauhan, 32, was shot dead on February 26, 2022, in Manvelpada area of Virar by two bike-borne assailants, following what police said was a conspiracy linked to a property dispute.

The police had earlier invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case and arrested 13 accused, including alleged shooters and intermediaries. Investigators said the murder was allegedly triggered by a dispute between local builder Rahul Dubey and Chauhan, with the killing executed as a contract hit. Dubey was arrested from Balia in Bihar, while the shooters Manish Singh and Rahul Sharma, 34, along with accomplice Abhishek Singh, 30, were arrested from Varanasi.

Thakur, named as the prime accused in the conspiracy, could not be taken into custody earlier as he had been admitted since 2019 to Sir Sunderlal Hospital at Banaras Hindu University, citing medical treatment. In 2024, he was shifted back to Fatehgarh Central Jail, following which the MBVV police initiated legal procedures to secure his custody in the Chauhan murder case.

Thakur is currently serving a life sentence in the JJ Hospital shootout case. DCP (Crime), MBVV Police, Sandeep Doiphode, confirmed that Thakur has now been taken into custody in connection with the planning and execution of the 2022 murder.

