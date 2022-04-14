Gangster Suresh Pujari arrested in 2015 murder case
Thane: The Ulhasnagar police on Thursday arrested gangster Suresh Pujari in connection with the murder of a cable operator in 2015, an official said.
The cable operator from Ulhasnagar Sachanand Karira refused to pay the extortion money demanded by gang members of Pujari.
One of the history-sheeters in Pujari’ s gang Nitin Awghade had planned this murder in September 2015, he was arrested by the police earlier. Two rounds from the country-made revolver were fired at Karira, while he was in the office.
Assistant police commissioner, M Rathod, confirmed about his custody, he said, “We had taken his custody in murder of 2015 of a cable operator of Ulhasnagar who was shot dead. Earlier, we have arrested 12 accused in the case and Pujari who had taken responsibility of the murder was wanted in case and now we have got his custody. Investigation in the matter is going on.”
Pujari, who was on the run for over 15 years, was deported to India from the Philippines in 2021, in the next step different police departments had taken his custody in the cases registered in their jurisdiction.
-
Three robbers get life term for killing policeman who tried to stop them
Mumbai :The Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday sentenced three robbers to life imprisonment for killing a policeman who tried to stop them when they attempted to run away with a car. The court also imposed a fine of ₹16.40 lakh on each of the three convicts, identified as Raju Jha, 34, Anil Soni, 31, and Siraj Ansari, 24. The gang headed by Jha has several cases of robbery and dacoity registered against them.
-
75-year-old man found dead at his residence in Sector 69
A 75-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in an empty flat at the deceased, Janardan Dutta's four-storey residence at Neelkanth enclave in Sector-69 on Wednesday. According to police, Dutta, a retired employee of the central government's post and telegraph department, and his wife Sulekha Dutta (69) lived on the third floor of their house while three families lived on the first and second floors and a room on the terrace respectively.
-
‘Rape’ of Bengal monitor lizard is act of perversion: forest dept
PUNE The initial probe by Kolhapur range forest department into the alleged rape of Bengal monitor lizard by four persons in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has revealed that it was an act of perversion. The incident took place at Gothane village in Ratnagiri district. The STR is spread over four districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.
-
Protest outside Sharad Pawar’s house: Nagpur man arrested
Mumbai: The Gamdevi police on Thursday arrested a Nagpur resident in connection with the violent protest by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, on April 8. Esplanade court remanded the accused, Sandeep Godbole, in police custody till Saturday, after the police claimed that he was a crucial link in the entire episode. Godbole, who spoke in person, denied the allegations.
-
Residents to protest at Ghamroj toll on April 18 to press demand for exemption
Residents of condominiums and villages along Sohna road and Sohna town have decided to hold a protest at the Ghamroj toll plaza on April 18 to press their demand for exempting people living within 20km of the highway from paying toll tax, on the lines of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, or shift the toll booth to the nearby Delhi Mumbai Expressway.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics