Ghatkopar businessman dies by suicide at Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: A businessman from Ghatkopar ended his life by jumping off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Wednesday afternoon, after video calling his son to inform him of his intentions. Bandra police, upon examining CCTV footage from the Sea Link, discovered that the businessman had hitched a ride with a passing motorist(Unsplash)

The deceased, who was allegedly facing financial difficulties, made a final call to his son via WhatsApp around 3:15 pm. His son approached the police at approximately 4:30 pm, reporting that his father had jumped from the bridge during their video conversation.

Bandra police, upon examining CCTV footage from the Sea Link, discovered that the businessman had hitched a ride with a passing motorist, requesting to be dropped off at the southern end of the bridge. The motorist complied, leaving the man on the bridge before continuing towards Worli.

Subsequent footage showed the deceased making a call, now known to be to his son. "The deceased told his son that he was about to jump off the Sea Link and end his life," said an officer from Bandra police station.

The son informed authorities that his father had left their Ghatkopar residence at 2 pm for his South Mumbai office, showing no signs of distress at the time.

Police sources revealed that the deceased, who traded in ball-bearings, was believed to be experiencing financial troubles.

The Bandra police have registered the case as an accidental death and initiated a search operation to recover the body, enlisting the help of fire brigade officers and divers. "Despite the rough seas due to the rainy season, we are making all efforts to locate the body," the officer added.

Authorities urge anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts to seek help from mental health professionals or contact local helplines for support.