Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Court orders police to de-freeze bank accounts of Bhavesh Bhinde, his firms

MUMBAI: A sessions court in Mumbai has directed the city’s crime branch to de-freeze the bank accounts of Bhavesh Bhinde, the prime accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, along with those of his advertising firms—Ego Media and Guju Ads. Mumbai, India - May 13, 2024:Ongoing rescue operation held by Mumbai Fire Brigade, NDRF, Mumbai Police and BMC at site after billboard fall on petrol pump following wind and dust strom at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In an order passed on March 26, the court observed that the mere issuance and clearance of cheques from the accounts was not sufficient reason to continue the freeze. The court also ordered the release of the savings bank account of Bhinde’s business partner, Karan Pujara, noting that he had no connection to the alleged offence.

Bhinde, in his plea, claimed that the funds in his accounts with Bharat Bank, Arihant Bank, and Axis Bank were from legitimate business activities and not proceeds of crime. He stated that as the sole breadwinner of his family, the account freeze had caused significant financial distress.

His firms, Ego Media and Guju Ads, argued that the freeze had severely impacted their operations, leaving them unable to pay rent, salaries, or clear dues to creditors. Guju Ads further submitted that it was a separate entity from Ego Media—the company accused of installing the 120x120 ft illegal hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar East during a dust storm and heavy rain in May 2024, resulting in 17 deaths and multiple injuries.

Opposing the pleas, the prosecution cited statements from former Ego Media director Jahnavi Marathe, who claimed that co-accused Arshad Khan had demanded ₹1 crore and 36 signed blank cheques to secure permissions from suspended Additional Director General of Police Quaiser Khalid. These cheques, the prosecution said, were cleared through the accounts of Ego Media and Guju Ads.

However, Additional Sessions Judge S.B. Pawar noted that the prosecution had not established that the allegedly tainted money had been deposited in the accounts in question. “Merely because some cheques were issued and cleared is not sufficient ground to continue freezing the accounts, especially when the investigation is complete and a supplementary charge sheet has been filed against the fifth accused,” the judge stated.

The court also granted relief to Sagar Kumbhar, a contractor and one of the accused, directing police to return his seized belongings, including his phone, wallet, Aadhaar card, driving licence, and cash.

Charge sheets have been filed against Bhinde, Marathe, Kumbhar, structural engineer Manoj Sanghu, and Arshad Khan—who is reportedly a business associate of Khalid’s wife. All five accused are currently out on bail.