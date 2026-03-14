Gig workers and the digital grind

MUMBAI: Every time an order arrives at your doorstep in 10 minutes, an algorithm has already decided someone’s livelihood. It decides which rider gets the order, how much that rider earns and how long they wait for the next assignment. Sometimes the system decides whether a worker will be allowed to log in again tomorrow. No manager explains these calls. The rules sit inside software powering India’s gig economy. Artificial intelligence isometric icon, server room, datacenter and database concept, code repository access, programm app development vector neon dark

What looks like a labour dispute is something larger. A governance problem.

This is because the gig economy is no longer a side hustle. It is urban infrastructure. Midnight biryanis arrive in minutes. Groceries appear at the door. Rides show up with a tap. Beneath the seamless interface sits a system of algorithmic management workers rarely understand and cannot challenge.

The tension surfaced last New Year’s Eve when more than 200,000 gig workers logged off delivery and ride-hailing platforms in a nationwide flash strike. Protests resurfaced in February when unions called an “All India Breakdown”. The demand was not just higher pay. It targeted something harder to see and harder to fight. Opaque systems that allocate work, determine incentives, impose penalties and sometimes deactivate accounts without explanation.

The scale of the system is growing quickly. The Economic Survey 2025–26 estimates India now has roughly 12 million gig workers, up from about 7.7 million in FY21. For many of them the smartphone app is their workplace. The algorithm inside is their manager.

Platforms frame gig work as empowerment. Choose your hours. Be your own boss. The reality is messier. Algorithms decide who gets high-value orders, who waits for the next assignment and whose ratings fall after a delayed delivery. A disruption such as traffic, weather or a late restaurant order can ripple through the system and shrink a rider’s earnings for the day.

The pressure intensified with ultra-fast delivery promises. Ten-minute timelines pushed riders through congested streets under relentless time pressure. Some companies have stepped back from those promises. The incentives rewarding speed and volume remain embedded in the system.

In the gig economy, software now performs roles once held by human institutions. Algorithms allocate work, determine wages, impose penalties and remove workers from the system. For millions of people, invisible code now holds economic authority.

Yet unlike governments or traditional employers, these systems offer little transparency or due process. Workers cannot see how decisions are made, how pay is calculated or why accounts are suspended.

India’s labour codes, rolled out nationwide in 2025, are a step forward. For the first time gig workers receive formal recognition and access to social security frameworks. Aggregators must contribute between one and two percent of their turnover to welfare funds. But the reforms stop short of confronting algorithmic power.

The law recognises gig workers but leaves the software managing them largely untouched. Platforms are not required to disclose how algorithms allocate work, calculate earnings or trigger deactivations. Nor must they conduct bias audits or explain penalties.

Shrinath V, a Bengaluru-based technology and policy consultant, points to another paradox. In most professions experience raises earning power. Gig work rarely works that way. Incentive systems themselves can behave unpredictably. Riders often say the final delivery needed to unlock bonuses becomes oddly difficult to obtain.

The Economic Survey has already flagged the risks -- algorithmic bias, burnout and income volatility. Left unchecked, India could build a digital economy dependent on workers increasingly alienated from the technology that employs them.

There is also a deeper contradiction at play. Over the past decade India built one of the world’s most ambitious digital public infrastructures. Systems such as Aadhaar, UPI and ONDC were designed around openness, interoperability and transparency. They allow millions of citizens and businesses to participate in the digital economy on equal terms.

Yet many private platforms running on this infrastructure operate very differently. Their algorithms are proprietary. Their decision logic opaque. Their disciplinary systems invisible to the workers whose livelihoods depend on them.

The result is a striking paradox: India’s digital rails are open. The trains running on them are black boxes.

Closing that gap requires more than labour regulation. Platforms relying on algorithmic management should face independent audits, disclosure of key decision mechanisms and grievance systems with human oversight. Workers must be able to see how their earnings are calculated and challenge decisions affecting their livelihoods.

These are not radical demands. They are the minimum standards expected of institutions that wield power over people’s economic lives.

India spent the past decade building digital platforms that remove friction for consumers. The next challenge is ensuring those same platforms treat the workers who power them with transparency and fairness. Because in the gig economy, the real authority is no longer a human manager.

It is an algorithm.