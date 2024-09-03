Girl falls to death from Sewri building, boyfriend detained

MUMBAI: An 18-year-old girl died on Monday after falling from a dilapidated building near Tata ground in Sewri. The girl’s 16-year-old boyfriend has been booked for allegedly pushing her to death from the building, said police. HT Image

According to the police, the girl and her boyfriend lived together in the same building. On Monday morning, after residents informed them about the girl falling from the building, they registered an accidental death report (ADR).

“Her minor boyfriend initially claimed that when he woke up, he found that she had fallen from the building to the ground floor,” said a police officer. The girl’s mother, however, suspected some foul play and questioned him, which made him change his statement.

“We too noticed variations in the boy’s statements. So, we registered a murder case against him under section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said the police officer. The minor boy has been detained for questioning and the police is probing if and why he pushed her from the building, the officer added.