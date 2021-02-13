Give Class 10 students more time to submit papers for extra marks, say principals from Mumbai

Principals from schools in Mumbai requested the state board to give another extension to Class 10 students to submit their documents for bonus marks given for art, performing arts and sports.

In a letter sent to the education department, the Mumbai Principals’ Association said that since a lot of exams and events did not take place in 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the board should be more considerate and give an extension. “Drawing grade exams, for instance, did not take place in 2020. Similarly several other exams and events were delayed. We hope that the board takes note of this and grants an extension up to March 30, 2021,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the association.

According to principals, nearly 15% students, who are awaiting their documents, might not get the benefit of the extra marks if the deadline is not extended.

The board has allowed schools to send documents by March 15.

An official from the education department said a decision with respect to deadline extension has not been taken yet.

In 2017, the state education department had, for the first time, decided to grant additional marks (up to 25) to students for excelling in areas in addition to sports. It announced bonus marks for art and cultural activities. In 2018, after scores of students soared high with bonus marks, the department amended the rules and reduced the maximum bonus scores to up to 15 marks. For intermediate examinations, students now get three to seven bonus marks depending on the grade that the student gets in the exams. Last year (2020), more 188,000 students were awarded bonus marks in various categories like art, sports and dance.