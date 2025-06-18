MUMBAI: The Colaba police booked eight employees working at a businessman’s house on Monday after valuables, including a gold Rolex watch and diamond earrings, worth over ₹35 lakh went missing from his bedroom. The alleged theft occurred while he was holidaying in London last week. Gold Rolex, jewellery worth ₹ 70 lakh stolen from Colaba bizman’s house

The complainant, Pradip Sanat Shah, 65, runs a printing machinery manufacturing facility in Kolhapur and has an office in Mumbai. He stays in a building opposite the Colaba post office with his wife and son. He has employed Avadesh Gupta and Dilip Yadav as cooks. Dharmendra Kumar, Sudhir Mahto, and Tulson Sangma work as housekeeping staff. Patrick Kido and Dinesh Ram are dog handlers and Ritika Jogal, the manager, supervises them.

According to the police, on June 1, Shah’s wife kept the jewellery and the Rolex watch in her cupboard. On June 6, the couple left for London on a holiday. Shah told the police that their son was at home but hardly came down to his parents’ room. During this time, Ritika Jogal came to the house at 8.30am and left after 6.30pm while the rest of the employees stayed at the house.

They returned on June 13, and the next day when Shah opened the cupboard, he could not find the gold Rolex watch and diamond earrings.

“They had sealed the room keys in an envelope that was found intact. The cupboard key was hidden away and he says it did not seem to have moved. The locks weren’t broken but valuables were missing, so we have registered a case against the employees,” said a police officer from Colaba police station. The police are questioning the eight employees.

The case was registered under section 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The stolen valuables were reportedly worth over ₹35 lakh.