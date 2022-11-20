Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Goldsmith’s aide arrested for stealing gold worth 12 lakh

Published on Nov 20, 2022 11:05 PM IST

Mumbai: A man – Chandu Vishwas – has been arrested for stealing 288 grams of gold worth ₹12 lakh from a jeweller in Kalbadevi

ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: A man – Chandu Vishwas – has been arrested for stealing 288 grams of gold worth 12 lakh from a jeweller in Kalbadevi. However, the police could only recover gold worth 8 lakh. His associate and the main accused – Saikat Pal – is still absconding.

According to the complainant – Divyesh Jain – on November 8, the suspect reached the workshop in Matunga where he was given an idea about the work. He was told to come on the next with his documents to complete the joining process and start work.

The suspect reached the workshop early and took 288 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs. 12 lakh and left there. The victim learnt about the incident when he came to the unit and did not find the person.

The victim then approached the Matunga police station and registered a case against the suspect, said senior inspector Deepak Chavan of the Matunga police station.

“We scrutinised at least 110 CCTV cameras from Matunga to Diva to trace the culprit,” he said.

He added that mobile call data records were also checked and found that the suspect was in touch with Vishwas. The accused had called Vishwas before and after he made contact with the victim.

“We learnt that Vishwas had provided the victim’s details to the wanted accused and the duo made plans to steal the gold,” said Chavan.

Vishwas’s mobile location was also found in the same area after the incident. He was arrested and is in police custody.

Sunday, November 20, 2022
