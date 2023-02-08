Goregaon suicide: Husband of victim arrested from Guwahati

megha.sood@htlive.com

Mumbai: The Bangur Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man from Guwahati, days after his wife died by suicide jumping from the sixth floor of their building in Goregaon West.

According to the police, the woman identified as Krishika Thapa (30) worked as a beautician in Malad and had been staying, along with her husband Shijan, in a rented apartment in Gulraj Tower in Lakshmi Nagar.

The police said Shijan was suspicious that Krishika was cheating on him and had forcibly tried to retrieve deleted WhatsApp chats from her phone, after which she decided to end her life. Shijan had then fled to Guwahati.

On January 25, the police received a call from the residents of Gulraj Tower about a woman’s body lying in the premises. They told police that early in the morning, there was a loud thud and it seemed like something or someone had fallen from one of the top floors.

“None of the residents could confirm that the woman stayed in Gulraj Tower or whether they had seen her before as her face was smashed beyond recognition,” said the officer. The police sent the woman’s body for post-mortem and after investigation, found a friend of the woman, who identified the dead woman as Krishika. The police also learnt that Shijan had fled to Guwahati.

“We learnt that the couple used to fight often as Shijan suspected that she was cheating on him. On the day of the incident, they had a fight when Shijan had caught Krishika deleting some WhatsApp chats from her phone. He had then snatched her phone and left the house to retrieve the deleted chats with someone’s help,” said a police officer form Bangur Nagar police station.

Irked by her husband’s conduct, Krishika decided to end her life and jumped from their apartment on the sixth floor, said the police officer. “We have arrested Shijan and are bringing him to Mumbai to present him before the court on the charge of abetment to suicide,” he added.