MUMBAI: In a bid to improve the villages of the tribal community, the state government has approved a new scheme called ‘Adarsh Adivasi Gaon Yojana’, under which it will select tribal villages with the aim of transforming them in the next two years. The change will begin from preparing basic documents of the tribals to developing basic facilities and rendering them malnutrition-free among other objectives. Govt approves ‘Adarsh Adivasi Gaon Yojana’ to transform tribal villages

The scheme will be implemented in 59 tehsils covering tribal areas by selecting one gram panchayat in each tehsil. All the villages and hamlets in the jurisdiction of that particular gram panchayat will be covered under the scheme. The scheme will be implemented in three phases: short-term, medium-term and long-term achievements.

“To begin with, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will be appointed for each gram panchayat, which will help in making all the necessary documents such as ration cards, caste certificates, Aadhaar and pan cards among others. To create awareness about the government schemes, give them necessary training, among other things, in the first two months,” states the order issued by the tribal development department on Friday.

The second phase will be completed in a year, in which the construction of anganwadis, health centres, schools, malnutrition-free villages, admissions to schools, connecting roads and jobs under the MNREGA scheme, among other things, will be covered, it adds.

The long-term and last phase will comprise developing tourism spots, watershed structures, farm ponds, fishing, poultry and orchards, among other business for the tribals to make them self-reliant. The targets in the third phase are expected to be completed in two years.

“We have also decided to monitor the progress of the scheme, for which a high-level committee headed by the tribal minister has been formed,” said a senior official from the tribal department. “The committee will review the progress of the scheme after every three months and issue the necessary directives.”

The funds for the scheme will be managed from various schemes for tribal areas to avoid any additional burden on the state exchequer, the officials said. These funds will be made available from the convergence of existing schemes such as MNREGA, the village fund, 5% unrestricted funds, Thakkar Bappa Tribal Settlement Development Programme, nucleus budget, guaranteed funds under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution, local development funds of MLAs and MPs and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds among others.