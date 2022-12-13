Govt slashes need-based construction regularisation charges

Navi Mumbai: In a major relief to project-affected persons (PAPs) of Navi Mumbai, the state government has slashed the premium charges to regularise need-based constructions by half.

The notification issued on December 7 is expected to benefit thousands of PAP families in Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran.

The relief is for the Gaothan Extension Scheme (GES) areas. Constructions up to 250 square metre will be charged 15% of the reserved price of the land and 25% for 250 to 500 square metre. Earlier, it was 30% and 60%, respectively.

It was a long-pending demand of the PAPs for almost four decades. They have claimed that they had to expand their houses as their families grew over the years and they had no land to accommodate them as there was a delay in allotment of the promised 12.5% developed land by the government. The land was to be allotted in lieu of the land acquired by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in 95 villages for the development of Navi Mumbai.

Over the years there have been several assurances and cutoff dates for these constructions to be regularised. Earlier this year, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with Eknath Shinde as the urban development minister had announced the regularisation of all houses constructed up to February 25, 2022 with specified charges.

Shinde had then said, “This is a legitimate demand of the PAPs as these are indeed ‘need-based’ constructions. Also, these constructions need to be regularised as it will lead to planned development and ensure everyone’s safety.”

Though the CIDCO started a special cell to initiate the process, it did not get much response. The PAPs were not pleased with the premium charges and demanded a reduction, claiming it was beyond their reach.

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) leader Vijay Nahata said, “We met chief minister Eknath Shinde and apprised him of the situation. He took serious note of the issue and given a huge relief to the PAPs.”

Former corporator and BSS leader Kishore Patkar said, “The PAPs have finally got their due. This should have happened years back, but there was no political will. They have sacrificed their land for this city and all they got were assurances and threats.” He added, “Now, they can have their rightful homes and peace of mind sans any legal issues. I am sure we shall now see a new phased development of the city.”

Meanwhile, some people have shared a word of caution. Rajeev Mishra, a social activist, who has campaigned against illegal constructions, said, “There is a need to ensure that big constructions that are definitely not need-based do not take advantage of the decision. Several illegal constructions and multi-storey buildings are coming up in villages, which are basically projects by the land mafia.”

Mangesh Patil, a local, said, “It will be a relief with the charges reduced. But often, schemes are mired in legal tangles. There will be clarity once we actually go through the process. We will get to know the hurdles. We are hoping that we will finally get justice.”