Govt orders all-day events on R-Day for schools, no more a holiday

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 31, 2024 11:25 PM IST

Republic Day will no longer be a school holiday in Maharashtra, a day off after flag-hoisting and a brief celebration. The state government has decided that students across the state must immerse themselves in a slate of activities that kindle a sense of national pride

MUMBAI: Republic Day will no longer be a school holiday in Maharashtra, a day off after flag-hoisting and a brief celebration to commemorate India’s founding as a republic. Rather than give them what was virtually a day off, the state government has decided that students across the state must immerse themselves in a slate of activities that kindle a sense of national pride.

The school education department on Tuesday issued a circular directing all government and private schools to organise day-long celebrations including various competitions with a patriotic theme. “On the day of January 26, we should create a feeling of national pride among the students about the history of the nation, our great culture and the future of the country. So, from January 26, 2025, the Republic Day will be celebrated in all government and private schools of all mediums with various events,” states the circular.

It lists eight competitions and events that must be held on Republic Day. They include ‘Prabhat Pheri’ (morning march) after flag-hoisting, an elocution competition, a poetry competition, dancing, drawing, essay and sports competitions, and an exhibition, all of them focused on a patriotic theme. District education officers and education inspectors will have to enforce the directive.

Criticizing the decision, teacher activist Bhausaheb Chaskar stated, “Students are already overwhelmed with events being celebrated in schools. There are so many occasions to observe and they sometimes compete with the curriculum, for time. He added, “It’s not as if schools have not been marking Republic Day with various events. But where is the need to dedicate the entire day to such celebrations?”

