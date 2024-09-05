Goyal completes 3 months as Mumbai North MP, holds meeting to fast-track 19 projects

MUMBAI: Union Minister of commerce, Piyush Goyal, who completed three months on Wednesday as Mumbai North MP, had a meeting with top officers of various government departments to take significant decisions for the suburbs, including reduction in FSI (Floor Space Index) rates for Charkop . He asked officials to fast-track 19 projects related to North Mumbai which included roads, solution to traffic woes, hospital, SRA projects and water supply to Gorai area. HT Image

Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, SRA chief Mahendra Kalyankar, MHADA chief Sanjeev Jaiswal, suburban collector Rajendra Kshirsagar, Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board CO Milind Borikar, Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s director G Mallikarjun, additional commissioner of traffic police Ram Kumar, additional commissioners of BMC Vipin Sharma and Ashwin Bangar, and officials from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation were present in the meeting.

Goyal cautioned the officials to be careful while fixing deadlines. “I too understand. Please don’t fool me.’’

The minister told BMC officials to start operation in Bhagwati hospital as soon as possible, to which he was assured that first six floors of the hospital would be ready by the end of October. This is the last civic hospital in western suburbs and cases from Vasai Virar and Palghar are also referred here.

He also took a review of the coastal Road proposed till Bhayandar.

Speaking to media, Goyal said, “I had a meeting with officers earlier and on Wednesday, they gave me an action-taken report.’’

The officers informed Goyal that incomplete SRA project works are underway and work on the Madh-Versova bridge construction work, a vital infrastructure project to improve connectivity, is going on at full speed.

Expressing satisfaction with the meeting’s outcome, a confident Goyal stated, “The resolve to transform Uttar Mumbai into Uttam Mumbai has grown stronger. We are approaching development with a ‘Whole of the Government’ strategy. Whether in education, sports, housing, or transportation, I am honoured to contribute to these sectors.”