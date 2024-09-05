 Goyal completes 3 months as Mumbai North MP, holds meeting to fast-track 19 projects | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goyal completes 3 months as Mumbai North MP, holds meeting to fast-track 19 projects

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with top officials to expedite 19 projects in North Mumbai, aiming to enhance infrastructure and services in the suburbs.

MUMBAI: Union Minister of commerce, Piyush Goyal, who completed three months on Wednesday as Mumbai North MP, had a meeting with top officers of various government departments to take significant decisions for the suburbs, including reduction in FSI (Floor Space Index) rates for Charkop . He asked officials to fast-track 19 projects related to North Mumbai which included roads, solution to traffic woes, hospital, SRA projects and water supply to Gorai area.

HT Image
HT Image

Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, SRA chief Mahendra Kalyankar, MHADA chief Sanjeev Jaiswal, suburban collector Rajendra Kshirsagar, Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board CO Milind Borikar, Sanjay Gandhi National Park’s director G Mallikarjun, additional commissioner of traffic police Ram Kumar, additional commissioners of BMC Vipin Sharma and Ashwin Bangar, and officials from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation were present in the meeting.

Goyal cautioned the officials to be careful while fixing deadlines. “I too understand. Please don’t fool me.’’

The minister told BMC officials to start operation in Bhagwati hospital as soon as possible, to which he was assured that first six floors of the hospital would be ready by the end of October. This is the last civic hospital in western suburbs and cases from Vasai Virar and Palghar are also referred here.

He also took a review of the coastal Road proposed till Bhayandar.

Speaking to media, Goyal said, “I had a meeting with officers earlier and on Wednesday, they gave me an action-taken report.’’

The officers informed Goyal that incomplete SRA project works are underway and work on the Madh-Versova bridge construction work, a vital infrastructure project to improve connectivity, is going on at full speed.

Expressing satisfaction with the meeting’s outcome, a confident Goyal stated, “The resolve to transform Uttar Mumbai into Uttam Mumbai has grown stronger. We are approaching development with a ‘Whole of the Government’ strategy. Whether in education, sports, housing, or transportation, I am honoured to contribute to these sectors.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On