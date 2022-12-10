Granddaughter in burqa robs granny in Mumbra, CCTV grabs lead to arrest

Thane A 75-year-old woman, living alone in an apartment in Mumbra, was allegedly robbed of her two gold bangles worth ₹88,000 by her own 40-year-old granddaughter. The accused, identified as Rida Ansari, threw chili powder in her grandmother’s eyes while she was taking a post-dinner stroll in the passage. The accused was wearing a burqa at the time of robbery, but the CCTV in the passage captured the incident which led to her arrest.

The incident took place on November 30, but since the senior citizens was hospitalised after the incident, she registered the case five days later.

The victim, Sugrabi Momin has been residing alone on the 6th floor of Heaven Heights for the past 10 years. Everyone is aware of Momin’s daily routine of taking a stroll after in the passage of the building after her lunch and dinner.

According to a Mumbra police official, on the day of the incident, she was standing in the passage when she encountered a woman wearing a burqa. The woman indulged Momin into a small talk and then suddenly threw chili powder in her eyes. Before the neighbours could reach out for help to Momin’s cries, the woman in burqa snatched Momin’s two bangles and fled.

She was hurt badly, her hand started bleeding, she couldn’t even breathe and see due to the chili powder.

Investigation officer, assistant police inspector, Krupali Borse, said, “Neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was admitted for a few days. She filed a complaint with the help of her relative she had called from Pune. The whole team swung into action and scanned the CCTV footage from different angles. It was difficult to identify the suspect as she was wearing a burqa. After questioning several residents in the area, we got a lead on the accused. However, we were still not sure because she is a close relative of the victim and was a frequent visitor for the past few days.”

The granddaughter Rida lives with her husband and two children around half km away from the victim’s residence. She had suddenly started frequenting her grandmother. She planned this robbery after observing the neighbours’ activities around her grandma’s house and executed it after her dinner at around 8.30pm when she knew her grandma would be alone in the passage.

Borse added, “The accused took advantage of her age and was sure that she would avoid suspicion because her grandma didn’t recognize her voice either. Rida confessed to the crime when she was nabbed. She told us that she committed the crime to pay off a loan. She was arrested under IPC 394.”

Police constable Rupesh Shelke and police hawaldar Subhash Khare also played a major role in the investigation.