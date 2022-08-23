GSB mandal gets ₹316.40 crore insurance cover
Mumbai: While the city’s ganpati mandals are set to welcome devotees after a two-year hiatus, GSB-Seva Mandal in King’s Circle, has already generated a buzz with an insurance cover of ₹316.4 crore this year.
Of the corpus, ₹31.97 crore has been set aside as risk insurance cover for gold, silver and other jewellery, and a personal accident insurance of ₹263 crore for volunteers, priests, cooks, personnel deployed for valet parking and security guards.
“This has been done largely owing to the recent rise in the rate of gold and silver. However, a large part of the insurance covers our staff and volunteers, as we are expecting a high footfall at the pandal this year after a gap of two years,” said Amit Pai, trustee and spokesperson for the GSB Seva Mandal, the city’s richest mandal. The mandal took an insurance cover of ₹300 crore in 2016.
Pai said that while the option of attending poojas online is still an option, the mandal is “expecting the highest footfall ever recorded”. Over 3,300 volunteers are working in shifts this year.
The idol and the mandal will be adorned with 66 kg gold ornaments and jewellery crafted from over 295 kg silver, and other precious metals. One crore will cover the standard fire and special peril policy while public liability — which includes pandals, stadiums and devotees -- has been secured with ₹20 crore.
The Ganesh idol, which will be revealed on August 29, is made of clay, grass and naturally extracted water colours, said officials.
In a first this year, the mandal has also decided to go paperless, by opting for end-to-end digitisation. “Pooja and prasad receipts will be emailed, and barcodes shared with devotees, which they can scan using their phones, at entry or while taking the prasad post-darshan. We are the only mandal with this initiative this year,” added Pai.
-
City sees its first dahi handi-related death as 24-yr-old succumbs to head injuries
Mumbai: The city on Monday saw its first dahi handi-related death as a 24-year-old govinda, Sandesh Dalvi, who sustained severe head injuries while participating in the competition, succumbed. A resident of Kurla, Dalvi was a participant of Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak in Bamanwada, Vile Parle. According to disaster control data, a total of 222 participants were injured during dahi handi on Friday, out of which 204 were treated and discharged.
-
The world is changing around and so should you
Older people are wiser. Seventeen years ago, my husband and I moved back from Manhattan to Bengaluru — for two reasons. The second reason was our parents. I have also watched others age in ways that are good, and not-so-good. The point is that aging well involves pursuing something that is important to you — not just because it brings you joy but also because it helps you stay alive, relevant, interesting and interested.
-
Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects
LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed. Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, PWD minister Jitendra Prasada (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.
-
K’taka HC: Azaan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of others
The Karnataka high court has said Azaan (Muslim call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental right of people of other faiths. A public interest litigation by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. The “contention that the contents of Azaan violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well the persons of other faith cannot be accepted”, it said.
-
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
