Guard testifies in Jaipur Exp shootout

Mumbai: Vikas Jena, a railway guard, testified on Tuesday in the ongoing trial of former Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, accused of shooting dead his senior and three identifiably Muslim passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express in the early hours of July 31, 2023. Chaudhary has since been dismissed and is lodged in Thane Central Jail, from where he was produced in court via video conferencing. Undated photo of former RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary (PTI)

The 33-year-old Jena, the tenth witness to testify in the fast-moving trial at the Dindoshi sessions court, was on duty as Senior Passenger Train Manager on the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express that night. He boarded the train at Baroda around 1.12am, he told the court. When the train reached Surat at around 2.48am, RPF constable Amay Acharya handed over to him an attendance paper which recorded the presence of a four-member RPF escort team on the train, headed by assistant sub inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena.

Jena was in his coach when the train came to a halt between Mira Road and Dahisar stations, he said. The loco pilot informed him that someone had pulled the chain in coach No S 5. As he was walking along the stationary train towards the coach, he saw an RPF constable armed with a rifle running along the adjacent, local down track, catering to Virar-bound locals. Jena told the constable that the chain had been pulled and he should also attend to it, but the constable did not pay heed and went away.

When Jena reached coach S5 and made inquiries, a passenger named Ibrahim told him that he had pulled the chain because an RPF personnel on escort duty had pointed his rifle towards his wife. Due to the hue and cry raised by the passengers, the constable had got off the train, said Ibrahim, adding that there had been firing on the train. The passnegers were very scared, said Jena.

Jena took Ibrahim’s ticket from him, reset the chain and returned to his coach. He then called up the control room and was told to start the train, he said.

Ibrahim’s ticket was produced in court.

When the train finally reached Mumbai Central, the terminal station, Jena came to know that one of the RPF constables on duty had shot dead ASI Meena and three passengers. Jena reported what he had seen to the station master there. He also filed a departmental first information report, which was recorded in the Guards Rough Journal book. Photocopies of five pages from that book, containing details of the train, its staff and the FIR filed by Jena, were produced in court and taken on record after tallying them with the original.