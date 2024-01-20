Navi Mumbai: A video of 32-year-old transporter warning container drivers to be careful while going towards Nhava Sheva as the sarpanch of the village is attacking and killing went viral on WhatsApp and Instagram. Gujarat transporter detained for circulating fake video on social media

The transporter, Pankaj Ramji Giri, 32, from Vadodara was detained on Thursday for spreading panic among other drivers.

In the video, which was uploaded on Instagram and then eventually circulated on WhatsApp, Giri asked all the drivers to be alert and careful while going towards Nhava Sheva and instructed them to share this video with everyone.

He said that even when someone steps out to answer nature’s call, the driver is being killed by attacking him from behind.

The reason behind this killing spree, Giri claimed, is that the sarpanch of Nhava Sheva lost his son in an ‘accident,’ and since then he has decided to take revenge by killing ‘111’ drivers, and no administration is doing anything about it. The situation is such that not even a policeman comes on the road at Nhava Sheva, he further claimed.

After learning about the video, the police registered a suo motu case against an unidentified man for spreading fake news and fear on January 13. Using technical evidence, the police traced the culprit to Vadodara and detained Giri.

“He told us that he got WhatsApp forwards about such incidents, and hence he thought that it was important to spread awareness among the other transporters as well,” a police officer from Nhava Sheva police station said. The police then asked him to upload another video

make a video stating that the previous information he provided in the video was wrong and the rectified video was then posted by him.

The detained accused was served with a notice and let off. The case against him was registered under section 505 (statements conducing public mischief) of the IPC and section 66 (computer-related offences) of the IT Act.