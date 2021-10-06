Half of Navi Mumbai’s eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid

Half the total eligible population in Navi Mumbai has been fully vaccinated, according to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), thus becoming the first civic body in MMR to achieve this target so far.

According to the NMMC statistics, around 10.65 lakh people have received their first dose of vaccination. Among these, 5.34 lakh have received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, NMMC had the highest number of vaccination centres till date with 100 Covishield and four Covaxin centres. While there were 28,000 Covishield doses for both first and second jabs, there were 4,000 Covaxin doses.

“Since the first dose has now crossed 10.60 lakh of the eligible population to get vaccinated, we are concentrating on both the doses. When the supply becomes less, only the second dose would be arranged,” a medical officer said.