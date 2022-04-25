BJP leader writes to Centre on alleged attack; Insult to Maharashtra, says Sena
The showdown over the Hanuman Chalisa row continues in Maharashtra. Days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya alleged attack by nearly 100 Shiv Sena workers outside a police station in Mumbai, the saffron party will visit Delhi to apprise the home secretary about the incident.
“We're going to meet Union Home Secretary regarding terror-like situation created in Maharashtra by State govt. Fake FIR was registered against me, Shiv Sena workers are still giving threats. We'll give a detailed report &demand a special team for inquiry,” news agency ANI quoted Somaiya.
Somaiya alleged the attack took place when he went to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, the lawmaker couple who was arrested over giving a call to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Navneet Rana is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail while her husband is currently in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail.
ALSO READ: Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet and Ravi Rana's lawyer calls case ‘bogus’, explains why
Somaiya has also written a letter to the union home secretary, seeing an SIT probe led by home ministry officials, review of his security cover and an FIR by the CISF whose personnel were allegedly assaulted as claimed by the BJP leader.
However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has hit out at the saffron party's proposed visit to Delhi, calling it a drama. “A delegation with 2-4 people is going (to Delhi) & what happened in Maharashtra? Someone bled a little (referring to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya)... if you have a problem, meet the Maharashtra CM, but you're going to Delhi, what is this?,” Raut told reporters.
“UP saw 17 rape & murder cases in 3 months, so the state will handle the law & order itself. Yogi Ji is efficient enough. Similarly, Maharashtra is under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray; these people are insulting Maharashtra, making a drama,” he added.
On Sunday too, Raut had attacked Somaiya accusing him of being involved in the INS Vikrant case. “Kirit Somaiya is accused in the INS Vikrant case. He misled the country. If the public has expressed its anger against such people, then, the BJP should not be pained. The people of Maharashtra will not forgive such people,” he said.
Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil are accused of alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. The Bombay High Court has granted interim pre-arrest bail to the father-son duo.
-
Loudspeaker use at religious places: Maharashtra govt to hold all-party meet
The Maharashtra government will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday over the use of loudspeakers at religious places. A home department official said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will chair the meeting at 11.30 am. The official added the representatives of the home department and police will also attend the meeting. Home minister Dilip Walse Patil last week said permission for use of the loudspeakers at religious places will be made mandatory.
-
Kerala engineering student tops inaugural national cryptic crossword contest
Joyal Biju of the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, on Sunday topped the overall Leaderboard at the end of the fourth online round in Stage I of the inaugural National Inter-college Cryptic Crossword 2022, organised by the All India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission. He is followed by Arpita Goel of the School of Open Learning, Delhi University, and Kirti Tyagi of Maitreyi College, Delhi University, in second and third spots, respectively.
-
DK Shivakumar slams Karnataka govt over PSI scam
Amid the row over the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for allegedly misleading people over the issue. The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.
-
Karnataka PSI scam: CID asks Cong MLA Priyank Kharge to join probe with evidence
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday asked Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before its officer and share information and documents related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka. Kharge recently released a audio clip that seemed to be a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. Addressing a press meet last week, Kharge said there were allegations that senior officers would protect the accused as heard in the audio clip.
-
Bengaluru: 48-year-old woman found dead after being assaulted by husband
In another shocking tale of gender-based violence by a partner, a 48-year-old woman was found dead after being physically abused by Padma's 55-year-old husband who proceeded to lock her in a bedroom for three hours after rendering her unconscious. Marappa (55) was arrested on Friday from Nagegowdanapalya near Talaghattapura after a complaint by his 24-year-old son. The arrest was preceded by a three-hour drama in which Marappa assaulted his wife and locked the door.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics