BJP leader writes to Centre on alleged attack; Insult to Maharashtra, says Sena

The showdown over the Hanuman Chalisa row continues in Maharashtra. Days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya alleged attack by nearly 100 Shiv Sena workers outside a police station in Mumbai, the saffron party will visit Delhi to apprise the home secretary about the incident.



“We're going to meet Union Home Secretary regarding terror-like situation created in Maharashtra by State govt. Fake FIR was registered against me, Shiv Sena workers are still giving threats. We'll give a detailed report &demand a special team for inquiry,” news agency ANI quoted Somaiya.



Somaiya alleged the attack took place when he went to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, the lawmaker couple who was arrested over giving a call to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Navneet Rana is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail while her husband is currently in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail.



Somaiya has also written a letter to the union home secretary, seeing an SIT probe led by home ministry officials, review of his security cover and an FIR by the CISF whose personnel were allegedly assaulted as claimed by the BJP leader.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's letter to the home secretary

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has hit out at the saffron party's proposed visit to Delhi, calling it a drama. “A delegation with 2-4 people is going (to Delhi) & what happened in Maharashtra? Someone bled a little (referring to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya)... if you have a problem, meet the Maharashtra CM, but you're going to Delhi, what is this?,” Raut told reporters.

“UP saw 17 rape & murder cases in 3 months, so the state will handle the law & order itself. Yogi Ji is efficient enough. Similarly, Maharashtra is under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray; these people are insulting Maharashtra, making a drama,” he added.

On Sunday too, Raut had attacked Somaiya accusing him of being involved in the INS Vikrant case. “Kirit Somaiya is accused in the INS Vikrant case. He misled the country. If the public has expressed its anger against such people, then, the BJP should not be pained. The people of Maharashtra will not forgive such people,” he said.



Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil are accused of alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped. The Bombay High Court has granted interim pre-arrest bail to the father-son duo.

