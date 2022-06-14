Haryana man arrested for stealing gold worth 24L on train

Mumbai A 42-year-old Haryana resident was arrested on Monday for stealing gold ornaments worth ₹23.97 lakh from a passenger’s bag on an Express train.

Sushilkumar Dilbaug and his gang took two minutes to open the bag’s lock and rob the booty as the complainant was about to alight the Jaipur Superfast Express at Andheri station on May 16.

According to Arshuddin Shaikh, senior police inspector of crime branch of government railway police (GRP), Mohammed Iqbal Qureshi (62) was travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai along with his wife and daughter with gold jewellery worth ₹23.97 lakh on May 16 to attend a wedding in the city.

When they were preparing to get off the train at Andheri, they found that four men were standing by the door. Qureshi and his family walked by the men and kept their bags by the door and alighted when the train began to slow down.

After hailing a taxi, Qureshi realised that his bag’s lock was broken and the gold stolen. Qureshi then approached the Andheri GRP and registered a complaint.

According to the police, after robbing passengers and distributing the gold, the men separated and stayed in different lodges across the city. After a day or two, the men then left for Haryana in rented cars.

Shaikh said that they scanned several CCTVs at Andheri and other stations from Mumbai to Jaipur and with the help of Qureshi, identified the four men who were travelling in the same compartment as Qureshi’s.

“While three of the gang members blocked the entrance of the train, one of the members discretely opened the bag’s lock and robbed the passenger,” said Shaikh.

With the help of informers, the police officers found Dilbaug in a Vasai lodge and later arrested him from the Vasai bus depot.