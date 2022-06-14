Haryana man arrested for stealing gold worth ₹24L on train
Mumbai A 42-year-old Haryana resident was arrested on Monday for stealing gold ornaments worth ₹23.97 lakh from a passenger’s bag on an Express train.
Sushilkumar Dilbaug and his gang took two minutes to open the bag’s lock and rob the booty as the complainant was about to alight the Jaipur Superfast Express at Andheri station on May 16.
According to Arshuddin Shaikh, senior police inspector of crime branch of government railway police (GRP), Mohammed Iqbal Qureshi (62) was travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai along with his wife and daughter with gold jewellery worth ₹23.97 lakh on May 16 to attend a wedding in the city.
When they were preparing to get off the train at Andheri, they found that four men were standing by the door. Qureshi and his family walked by the men and kept their bags by the door and alighted when the train began to slow down.
After hailing a taxi, Qureshi realised that his bag’s lock was broken and the gold stolen. Qureshi then approached the Andheri GRP and registered a complaint.
According to the police, after robbing passengers and distributing the gold, the men separated and stayed in different lodges across the city. After a day or two, the men then left for Haryana in rented cars.
Shaikh said that they scanned several CCTVs at Andheri and other stations from Mumbai to Jaipur and with the help of Qureshi, identified the four men who were travelling in the same compartment as Qureshi’s.
“While three of the gang members blocked the entrance of the train, one of the members discretely opened the bag’s lock and robbed the passenger,” said Shaikh.
With the help of informers, the police officers found Dilbaug in a Vasai lodge and later arrested him from the Vasai bus depot.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics