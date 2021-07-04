Have had coffee with BJP leader openly: Sanjay Raut amid speculations of MVA trouble

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut responded to reports of him meeting Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ashish Shelar at a private meeting on Saturday and said the more such rumours do the round the stronger the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will become.

"We may have political and ideological differences, but if we come face-to-face at public functions, we will cordially greet each other. I have had coffee with Shelar openly," Raut told news agency PTI on Sunday.

Reports of Raut meeting Shelar ahead of the monsoon session of the legislative assembly caused a stir in political circles. Very little is known about the meeting which allegedly took place at Nariman Point. Both Raut and Shelar have denied meeting each other on Saturday. However, BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that it was an “informal and friendly” meeting and there was reason to read into it.

“Both of them are good friends. Such types of meetings keep happening. There is no question of us extending an invitation to Shiv Sena to join hands,” said Patil.

The MVA government will be holding a two-day monsoon session from Monday, where the government is expected to pass a resolution against the three new farm laws brought by the Union government last year, state minister Nawab Malik informed reporters on Saturday.

Raut urged BJP to allow the monsoon session to happen without disruptions so that the government can hold discussions on the issues affecting common people.

"Pandemonium is not the way to corner the government. Such tactics can be adopted by the other side as well. This will not solve problems of vaccination (against coronavirus), Covid-19, unemployment and economy," ANI said quoting Raut.