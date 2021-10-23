Have we completed a billion doses: Shiv Sena questions vax numbers

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country on Friday for completing a billion vaccine doses, the Shiv Sena, expressing its doubts over the figure, asked if 100-crore doses have been administered. Stating that an “event” is being created over the vaccine administration, Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that there are contradictory figures about the country’s inoculation drive.

Addressing the country a day after the cumulative vaccine doses against coronavirus crossed the landmark figure of 1 billion, Modi said our country has succeeded in its Covid-19 campaign and that 130 crore citizens are behind it.

“It’s their success. I congratulate all,” he said.

The Sena lawmaker said that so far only 33 crore people are fully vaccinated, while many have not got their second dose.

“Have we administered 100 crore doses?” If we have done so, then it is a matter of joy. But contradictory figures are being spoken on this. Some people say only 33 crore [people] are fully vaccinated, some say many have not got their second dose,” Raut said on Friday.

The Sena leader also criticised the celebrations organised to recognise the landmark figure. He said, “Some people are saying that we have not completed 100 crore [doses], [but] an event is happening... It has become a new tradition to celebrate [such things]. Therefore, all participate in Modi’s utsav [celebration]. If the government had decided to celebrate this, then let them, we will participate. It is our country after all.”

Responding to the doubts raised by the Sena leader, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar said if Raut has doubts over the vaccination numbers, then he must go and count the doses individually.

Bhakhatkar added that the ruling coalition in Maharashtra has made it a habit to criticise the Centre. “Health minister Rajesh Tope in a press conference today said that 70% vaccination has been completed in the state. This means the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s allegation of not getting enough number of vaccines is untrue. He [Raut] should apologise to the people for making false allegations against the Central government,” he said in a tweet.