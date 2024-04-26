MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday issued a notice to the central government to respond to a petition challenging its recent circular that prohibits selling, breeding or keeping 23 dog breeds. The circular, issued in March by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had labelled the breeds “ferocious” and “dangerous for human life”. The breeds include Pitbull Terrier, Rottweiler, and Mastiff. HC asks Centre to respond to PIL challenging ban on 23 dog breeds

The aim of the circular was to address concerns about human deaths caused by dog bites from these breeds, which are kept as pets. The circular also directed people who already own one of these breeds to get their pets sterilised.

The petition, filed by the Animal Rescue Trust, a Pune-based NGO, contends that the ban lacked a scientific basis and was enacted without any public consultation. Highlighting the absence of empirical evidence supporting the alleged ferocity of these breeds, the petition emphasises that the decision to ban them was made based on isolated incidents of dog bites, neglecting the broader context of responsible pet ownership and breed-specific temperament traits.

Moreover, the petition underscores the lack of accountability in data regarding pet dog bites, citing the absence of animal welfare boards at the state and district levels. It also raises concerns regarding the non-implementation of breeding regulations.

The petitioners are seeking the quashing of the circular and have urged the establishment of a comprehensive regulatory framework addressing breed-specific issues. They also want to set up more units of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

A bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Arif S Doctor directed the central government to refrain from taking any action based on the circular. Earlier this month, the Karnataka high court set aside the circular, noting that none of the stakeholders had been consulted before issuing it. Four other high courts have also granted stay orders on the ban.