HC asks state to allocate funds for Chandrabhaga ghats project

By Karuna Nidhi
Dec 17, 2024 07:02 AM IST

The Bombay high court on Saturday directed the state government to consider allocating necessary funds for the development of ghats on the banks of Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur, to provide adequate facilities for pilgrims

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Saturday directed the state government to consider allocating necessary funds for the development of ghats on the banks of Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur, to provide adequate facilities for pilgrims.

The court, while hearing a petition filed by Ajinkya Dattatray Sangitrao, who had challenged a work order for the construction of ghats, issued on April 3, 2017, that led to loss of human life due to poor quality work, ordered the re-commencement of construction with new designs as soon as possible.

People from the Warkari sect visit Pandharpur in large numbers on the Hindu holy days of ‘Ashadhi’ and ‘Kartiki Ekadashi’, to participate in the festivals held at the Vitthal Rukmini temple, near the Chandrabhaga river.

The court had expressed serious concerns regarding the safety of the devotees on earlier occasions, too. In its order dated July 16, 2024, the court had directed the authorities to complete the construction by the end of 2024 to ensure the safety of pilgrims visiting the holy town.

During the hearing on Saturday, the counsel for the petitioner underscored the lack of provisions and security for the 8-10 lakh pilgrims visiting the site during festival time. In response, a division bench led by chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and justice Amit Borkar said, “We, thus, direct that the state government shall consider allocating necessary budget at the earliest, so that the ghats can be constructed, which will facilitate the pilgrims.”

The court further permitted the petitioner to make a representation to elaborate on the measures to be taken for providing adequate facilities to pilgrims and directed the concerned authorities to consider the same and take appropriate action.

